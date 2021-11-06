Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Vir Biotechnology worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $523,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,207 shares of company stock worth $5,318,013. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

