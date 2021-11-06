Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $557.16 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $557.16 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.