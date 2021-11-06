Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

GDP stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

