GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.93. GoPro shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 34,783 shares.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $23,432,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

