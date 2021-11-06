GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

EAF traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 6,320,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

