GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.
EAF traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 6,320,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.
EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.