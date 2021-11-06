Graham Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

GHM stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a PE ratio of -65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

