Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

GHC traded up $15.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a twelve month low of $422.84 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

