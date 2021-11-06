Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.93 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

