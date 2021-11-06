Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

