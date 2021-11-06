Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,125 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Medallia by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

