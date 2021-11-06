Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

NYSE:GVA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

