Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded down C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$99.40. 102,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,448. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$101.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.14.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.