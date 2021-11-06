Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 714.33 ($9.33).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 756 ($9.88) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 604.20 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

