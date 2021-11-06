Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWO. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.07. 1,800,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,319. The stock has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.92 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

