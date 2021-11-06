Green Dot’s (GDOT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,985. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,967,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,453,000 after buying an additional 338,846 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

