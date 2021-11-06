Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
GO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
