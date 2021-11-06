Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

