GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. GTY Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTYH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 60,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,635. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $434.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GTY Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

