Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.49 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

