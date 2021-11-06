Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

