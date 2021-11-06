Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

