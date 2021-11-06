Guardian Capital Advisors LP Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $54.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

