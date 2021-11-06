GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.70 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and $4.70 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001317 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,712,821 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

