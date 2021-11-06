GYEN Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $485,787.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00083615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00081100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,998.84 or 1.01615061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.12 or 0.07311777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022314 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.