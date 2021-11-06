Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.92. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

