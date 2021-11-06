Handshake Price Up 67.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $194.06 million and $1.71 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,467.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.68 or 0.07343250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00321479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.06 or 0.00958327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00085728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00423253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00275299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00242728 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 436,833,390 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

