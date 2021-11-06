Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,268. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

