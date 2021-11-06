Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $12.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

