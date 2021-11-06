Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.