Head-To-Head Survey: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) versus Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -42.12% 22.87% 7.83% Sesen Bio N/A -1,209.92% -60.26%

KemPharm has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Sesen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 25.02 -$12.76 million ($3.00) -3.15 Sesen Bio $11.24 million 20.58 -$22.40 million ($0.15) -7.87

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KemPharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KemPharm and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

KemPharm presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 366.10%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than KemPharm.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

