HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 31.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 million, a PE ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

