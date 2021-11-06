Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 10,295,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

