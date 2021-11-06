Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00121961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00508856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00057576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.