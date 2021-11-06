HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

HEI traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. The company had a trading volume of 355,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 12 month low of $113.71 and a 12 month high of $148.95.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

