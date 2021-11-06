Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.