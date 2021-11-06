Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.60-3.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $93.30 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.