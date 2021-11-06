Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $4.07. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 132,194 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.