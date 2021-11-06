Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.47 ($112.31).

FRA HEN3 opened at €80.80 ($95.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.59. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

