HEROcoin Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $66,338.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

