Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $109.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

