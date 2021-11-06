Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

NYSE HLT traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.84. 3,035,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,068. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $153.84.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,722 shares of company stock worth $29,201,897 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

