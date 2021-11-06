Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.