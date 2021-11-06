Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 1,804,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.