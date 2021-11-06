Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 1,804,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.