HOQU Market Cap Reaches $409,049.11 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $409,049.11 and approximately $980,750.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

