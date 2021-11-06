Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $16.25. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 23,709 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

