H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings per share of ($1.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.34). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,502. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.