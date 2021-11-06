Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.94 ($69.34).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

