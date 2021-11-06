HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. HUNT has a total market cap of $89.95 million and $12.76 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

