HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $722,103.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

