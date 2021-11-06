iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$74.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.16. iA Financial has a one year low of C$51.38 and a one year high of C$76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

