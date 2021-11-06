ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

ICL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

